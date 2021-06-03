Ron Kirk says "Show Me The Data" that The Big Lie is false (May 22, Letters to the Editor). He has it backwards.
The normal election in this country is free and fair, with occasional very minor fraud. It would be extraordinary for major fraud to occur in this country, and would require considerable proof. So the real question is, where is this proof? Where are the counterfeit ballots? Where are the altered ballots? Where are the forged ballots? Mr. Kirk mentions anecdotal evidence of fraud but gives us no corroborating evidence himself and says he never saw any report that anyone looked for corroborating evidence.
Those 60-plus court cases he mentions were not pursued because there was no such evidence. The affidavits he mentions, the truck driver's account, none of that was ever corroborated in court by supporting evidence. It was all fabricated by believers in The Big Lie and could not be supported in court. The investigations he says he hasn't seen were all done by these courts. The idea that 60-plus courts all cheated in favor of Biden when probably half of the courts, at least, had Republican-appointed judges is obviously absurd.
What Mr. Kirk needs to do is track down these court cases and get the transcripts so he can see for himself that no fraud took place.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
