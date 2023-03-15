The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, and FDIC are making a huge mistake by guaranteeing deposits in excess of $250K in the failed Silicon Valley Bank. Why? Because it is almost always a mistake to separate decision makers from accountability.
Socialism can never create wealth. All it can do is cannibalize and strip bare the wealth created in a competitive market. American wealth is created by entrepreneurs taking risks. Some of them lose. That's harsh, however it is also necessary. No risk, no reward. Political and economic leftists are happy to take the successes of capitalism and ride them all the way to the bottom, leaving communities a wasteland of corruption, authoritarianism, dysfunction, and enforced equality of misery.
If banks can't fail, then bank executives will be even more foolhardy, confident the government will bail out their depositors. If Silicon Valley Bank's foolish preoccupation with wokeness and blatantly awarding themselves bonuses in the 11th hour before their shuttering is prevented by the government from causing others economic pain, I guarantee that we will see more such behavior.
Secretary Yellen is misleading us when she claims taxpayer money is not affected in this bailout. Inflationary and socialist policies devalue taxpayers' savings. Inflation is the most pernicious of all taxes. Just ask a Venezuelan.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
