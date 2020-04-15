Despite all the distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, there are good things happening as well. War-making worldwide appears to be subsiding. In large industrial areas the skies are clearer and air pollution is decreasing. Certain violent gangs in townships around Cape Town have declared a truce and are distributing food to the hungry. And to my knowledge there have been no recent mass shootings in the U.S.
Might this pandemic motivate us to slow down, consume less, share more, and give up our violent ways?
Harvey Yoder
Rockingham
(1) comment
Dear Mr. Yoder, I hate to rain on your COVID-19 silver lining, but the 77 people shot in Chicago last week would still constitute a "mass shooting" in my book. They may have been shot in separate instances, but still represent a blood bath. Of course, I wouldn't expect you to know that since CNN nevers covers these stories because they counter the narrative that Trump is bad and Democratic rule is good. Also, most of the victims and shooters were black so the racist white liberal Democrat Klansmen running CNN don't care.
