With all the uproar on Confederate names and statues, doesn’t this remind us of our past history of World War II. What did Hitler do with the books and statues he did not like? Didn’t he destroy as much of his history as he could just because he did not like it? What is the difference from what is going on today? History is just that, history, nothing more, nothing less. This is a very slippery slope we are going down and I’m afraid it’s in the wrong direction for much good to come from it.
Joedy Sheets Quicksburg
