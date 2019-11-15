This letter goes out to about 85 percent of drivers coming off Interstate 81 onto U.S. 33. First of all, it's an exit ramp, not a drag strip. There is a yield sign at the end of the ramp. It means yield to oncoming traffic, not look out here I come!
While I'm at it, I'll give a shout out to the litterbugs. The earth is not your ashtray or trash can. Teach by example.
Kathy Hansbrough
Harrisonburg
