I am fortunate to live in my hometown. I’ve lived here for 66 years and don’t plan on moving soon. We have history and our own museum, excellent educational institutions, places to go for cultural and religious experiences, parks for recreation and sports, commerce and places of employment, fire and rescue stations that need our financial help right now, a renowned facility for senior citizens, easy access to medical care and sidewalks that don’t roll up after dark.
On the negative side we seem to have more than enough common bermuda (wire grass) and car and truck drivers in a big hurry to get somewhere. Bridgewater now has speed limit signs that read 25 mph on practically every wide thoroughfare, broad avenue and narrow street. Please when traveling through my hometown, slow down to keep it the safest and best town in Virginia.
Philip Hutchinson
Bridgewater
