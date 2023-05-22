The group talking about smut books in the Front Royal library needs to do a little homework. According to the National Psychiatric and National Psychological Associations and the International Psychiatric Associations, 1974, homosexual persons are normal variants. No illness, no mental problem and no need for treatment. It is not a fetish. In fact trying to convert is detrimental.
I wonder if those trying to brainwash children ever consider that any person with a smartphone, computer or iPad can find all the sex, violence and pornography they want.
What is better: providing controlled information to answer questions or allowing children learn misinformation and lies behind the fence? Please do not allow one group to force their values on everyone.
Allen Clague, Jr., M.D.
Rockingham
(1) comment
You are one weird individual.
