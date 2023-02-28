By the year 2037, only 13 years from now, the Social Security Administration predicts that it will no longer be able to pay benefits in full to retirees. Along with millions of other Americans, I have been trusting in an untrustworthy institution. I will get pennies on the dollar. Probably, my children will get nothing.
Do not worry, the federal government is always able to make things even worse. The Biden administration is actually bragging that it bailed out a retirement fund for the Teamsters Union with $36 billion in taxpayer money. Due to gross mismanagement, the Central States Pension Fund was on the rocks but has now gained an estimated $100K per beneficiary. This private sector fund was originally created by mob boss Jimmy Hoffa, who used it to corruptly benefit himself and his cronies. Its mismanagement since then has arguably been par for the course.
But to Americans outraged over a paltry sum like $36 billion being gifted to enrich friends of the Democrats, I suggest their attention is misdirected. Sure, this is bad, but there are far worse things. How about the biggest mob boss of them all, Joe Biden, sending uncounted billions to Ukraine, the hopelessly corrupt country where his own family was enriched through Burisma and where he played corrupt games with U.S. aid funds? Does anybody remember 10% for the Big Guy? Or how about: "If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money?"
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
