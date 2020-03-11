I’m getting weary of being called “socialist” or “communist” in Letters to the DN-R, simply because I’m a lifelong Democrat. It occurred to me that many of your readers are as ignorant as I am as to what those really are.
So I asked an expert, Michael Gubser of the JMU History Department. He replied, to my great pleasure, and I quote with his permission: “Democratic Socialism preserves a capitalist economy and democratic politics, but with taxes supporting a robust welfare system that provides social services such as health care, education, and pensions. Soviet Communism (mostly) abolished capitalism and private property, with the government taking over the economy.”
Since the world I live in is paid for through taxes, including mine, and private property is alive and well, I’m neither of these, thanks!
Anne Nielsen
Harrisonburg
