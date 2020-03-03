The side and residual effects of socialism live with the country forever. Once a program of a socialistic nature is begun it cannot be stopped regardless of how bad short of revolution. I am scared out of my wits to think Bernie Sanders may be elected. If every program he proposes, and they may be, is accepted by Congress in eight years the country shall be bankrupt.
As China, Venezuela, the USSR current commercial companies may be “nationalized.” Bernie will close or stop all coal mines, natural gas, wood burning, nuclear power plants, gas cars, trucks. Where do we then get electricity? Like Canada and England where they wait weeks for medical appointments and serious illnesses are treated in the USA the medical industry shall be “nationalized,” where will the world go for real health care? As ridiculous as this seems it is the policy spoken by AOC and Bernie.
James Kerwin
Broadway
