Welcome to the debate on Jim Peter’s June 16 Open Forum on LGBTQ issues! I agree with a statement Fred Rexrode made in his “Repent or Perish” letter from June 23: we should “spend more time reading God’s Word in its entirety.”
But that also means reading God’s Word in its historical and literary contexts. Learn what a text meant when it was written before you can understand what it means today.
Rexrode refers to the incident in Genesis 19:1-29 that explains why the city of Sodom was destroyed. Was it because of homosexuality?
Abraham’s nephew Lot lived in Sodom and was visited by two men whom the text calls “angels” (v. 1). In the sparsely-populated Middle East of 3,500-plus years ago, a wall surrounded each town or city to protect it from wild animals or strangers. Visitors were expected to leave by sundown when the gates were closed for the night.
The men of Sodom were threatened by Lot’s overnight guests and wanted to rape them as intruders. Such violent rape was often used in that culture as a weapon of war and domination. It had nothing to do with same-sex sexual attraction. The “sulfur and fire” that destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah likely came from some volcanic eruption.
Later biblical texts mention the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah 22 times as God’s judgment on those towns, mostly for the sin of inhospitality. None refer to male-on-male sex.
Lareta Finger
Rockingham
