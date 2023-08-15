Three Rockingham County middle schoolers win first place in a national solar competition in May, but I have not seen it reported in the DN-R. Why? Rockingham County Schools supported their going. Please talk to Rockingham County Public Schools and get the story and give these three middle schoolers the recognition at home they deserve! Thanks!
Darrel Hostetter
Rockingham
