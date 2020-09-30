I contend that covering over 300 contiguous acres of Rockingham County farmland with solar panels is not the best use of the land.
We should remember that plants also capture the sun’s energy, and they use this energy to make food — which is eaten by humans, domestic animals, and wildlife. Also, trees capture the sun’s energy and use this energy to make wood that can provide us with lumber, cardboard and other valuable fiber products.
If the 323-acre proposed site were planted in forest, orchard, vineyards, vegetable and grain crops, pasture, or some combination thereof, the sun’s energy would be efficiently captured — and it would be done without requiring the destructive mining of materials or the fossil fuels needed to manufacture and install 95,000 solar panels.
I’m not against the construction of solar arrays. My wife and I have one that provides enough electricity to power our house and a battery-powered car. But our system is in scale with its local surroundings. The system proposed by Energix Group is not, with a footprint on the landscape equivalent to roughly 293 football fields.
Craig Chandler
Rockingham
