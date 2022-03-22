Having recently vacationed to the Michigan farmland area, I was very disappointed to see the miles and miles of solar farms and anti-solar signs in what was once farmland.
Midstate has gone with the windmills for renewable energy. No crops are grown near the solar panels, but crops and cattle remain midstate.
I think a member of the Board of Supervisors should take a trip to Flint (Bishop Airport) then drive near Midland and Mount Pleasant to see the windmills. It should make them wonder what do we want for Virginia.
Solar panels look terrible.
Robert E. Wille
Elkton
