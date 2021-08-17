There has been a lot of talk lately about solar farms in the area in the news. But I believe they may be unnecessary. I drive by several buildings every day with flat roofs. I cannot see why solar panels cannot be placed on these roofs.
Not only would the businessmen help themselves by gathering electricity from solar panels on their roofs, but it could cut or even eliminate the electricity costs for these businesses by providing electricity for their own uses, and if they generate too much, the electric company would buy it back to put back in the grid.
There could even be a tax credit established to encourage businesses to erect solar panels.
So why not use this resource rather than taking up valuable farmlands for a solar farm?
Bruce Gray
Harrisonburg
