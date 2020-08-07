I’m commenting on the article entitled, “Hearings Stand In Way of Virginians’ Unemployment Benefits” in the Aug. 3 DN-R. The article focused on the steps Theresa Young had to take to get unemployment benefits. The last sentence in the opening paragraph caught my attention. It read “There were no options, no other way to work things out to get on solid financial footing.”
Getting unemployment compensation will hardly put anyone on “solid financial footing.” Anyone who works a full-time job should be able to make a livable wage. Minimum wage is not a livable wage. Approximately 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, which probably describes Ms. Young when she was working. Being on a sound financial footing means more than trying to dig your way out of a hole. It means making a livable wage!
George Neall
Fulks Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.