Interstate 81, and how to fix it, has been debated for the 20-plus years since I became a permanent resident in the Valley. Sadly, we are no closer to a solution now than when it started. I have a solution I feel has merit.
Virginia needs a third north-south interstate. The location should be parallel to U.S. 15. When I first traveled to Virginia "15" was the main north-south route through Pennsylvania, Virginia and farther south. Yes, before interstates. This new road would tie into existing highways in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. I believe this new road would relieve normal traffic on I-95 and I-81. It would also offer an alternative in case of bad weather or accident backup. Yes, it would upset some affluent folks in Northern Virginia, but once south of I-64 it would open up a whole new area for economic activity I think the area would welcome.
How much will it cost? Obviously, I do not know. But it has to be cheaper to build a mile of road where there is no concern for maintaining traffic flow on an existing road. Consider the cost of adding temporary lanes, placing and moving barriers to protect workers from traffic, and don't forget the new bridges necessary to accommodate the third lanes that have been proposed. I am sure there is more savings the road builders could add to my list. And there is the backups travelers experience when the barrels go up on most any construction site.
Tax money is being collected that has either been misused or unused for the purpose it was collected. Why don't we put it toward an improvement that would have lasting value? Let's not wait another 20 years.
Ira Gelser
Harrisonburg
