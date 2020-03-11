I was deeply moved by Mr. Benevito’s letter concerning clean energy for all. However, his equating Silvio’s dying corn to the wasteful energy consumption in the U.S. was a stretch. In addition to his recommending growing a garden, installing solar panels and riding a bicycle, may I offer a few additional suggestions:
1. Set the thermostat to 76 during the summer and 66 in the winter. I have been in auditoriums at JMU in August when you needed a sweater.
2. When not taking a shower, heat two cups of water in the microwave for washing and shaving. This uses 10% of the water and energy.
3. If safety permits, VDOT should convert all red arrows to blinking to allow for left turns after stopping.
After fighting traffic at Harrisonburg Crossing last week, I can imagine I would have better odds being killed while riding my bicycle than Silvio’s corn starting to grow.
Charlie Queen
Shenandoah
