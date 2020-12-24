Is there anything more unseemly than a sore loser? Since the election, well over a month ago, repeated recounts and dozens of dismissed lawsuits, the president and his henchmen continue to insist that Joe Biden’s victory was the result of massive fraud.
The whining hit a low point when a suit by the state of Texas, joined by 17 state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans, including our own Ben Cline, sought to overturn the results of the election on the evidence that… Check that. There was no evidence.
The Supreme Court swiftly brought down a unanimous and terse rejection of the suit. Election security chief Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, declared this was the most secure election in American history, a statement that got him promptly fired. Even William Barr, the president’s servile attorney general, declared there was no basis for overturning the results. He submitted his resignation days later.
It’s bad enough to be a bellyacher on the losing end of a ball game, but this president is spewing falsehoods that a significant number of Americans now believe. In future elections (especially ones lost by far fewer than 7 million popular votes and a margin of 306 to 232 Electoral College votes) will it become commonplace for losers to cry foul and hold the nation hostage to conspiracy theories?
As it turns out, there is something more unseemly than a sore loser — a sore loser who, in turn, poisons the well of trust in our democracy.
Harry Atwood
Dayton
