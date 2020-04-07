Sometimes it takes a crisis to bring people together. As our nation has been so divided for at least the last 12 years or longer. I have noticed the mass shootings have stopped and you "rarely" hear of gun violence.
Now, most people are trying to help stop this virus. If China had let the world know about it sooner, we would have had more time to find ways and vaccines to deal with it.
Automobile companies and fashion companies are making things that the medical people need. That's coming together as a nation along with other businesses too. The doctors, nurses and first responders are all heroes. Make sure they have what they need!
As we all make sure we have food, medicine, sanitizers, make sure you are right with God too. It's going to be rough, but God will help us through it!
Charlotte Wylie
Rockingham County
I agree with you Charlotte. And while you're praying to God, you may want to thank him for giving us our fine president, Donald John Trump to help lead us through this Chinese Flu crisis.
