If developing farmland actually worked to reduce the price of housing, then Charlottesville, Richmond and Virginia Beach would surely have the most affordable housing in Virginia.
In fact, however, the opposite is the case.
Harrisonburg City Council wants to enrich developers and add thousands of cheap firetrap "units" on land that will never again be usable for agriculture or recreation. "Affordable housing" is just a convenient cover for turning our countryside into another soulless suburban strip.
And it won't be long before "the cost of housing" and "homelessness" demand more sacrifice, just wait and see.
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
