A writer inquired about Charles Strickler's mention of Trump's 20,000 lies. In case Dr. Strickler misses the opportunity, I would like to offer sources. Note that the science behind position on issues clearly indicates that most people form their opinions from the first available source to which they give credence, which these days is a severe problem.
In this light, providing information to change political views is usually unsuccessful. That said, there are many reputable sources with material supporting the date of July 9, 2020 as the milestone for 20,000 falsehoods. Some are: Politico, Forbes, the AP, the Guardian and Toronto Star, Business Insider, and notably the Washington Post, which has the most comprehensive listing and analysis. It has a collective of factcheckers who published a book via Scribner in June, "Donald Trump and His Assault on Truth."
Technically, we should substitute "falsehood" for "lie," since Trump obviously believes whatever he fabricates.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
