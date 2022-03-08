Attention drivers in rural areas frequented by farm equipment, if there is "no reaction time" to avoid a collision with farm equipment, this clearly indicates unsafe traveling speeds by the approaching vehicle driver, not the tractor driver.
For reference, I live in rural Augusta county on a road with a posted speed limit of 35 mph that regularly features passenger vehicles traveling well over 55 mph.
Many drivers treat speed limits as "suggested minimums." Distracted drivers do so at self risk (and unfortunately, risk to others).
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
