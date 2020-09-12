The virus spreaders came, the virus spreaders spread, and the virus spreaders left. Thank you, JMU administration. College administrators have no trouble condemning Trump on his handling of this pandemic affecting 330 million, but you can’t even handle a few thousand students. If you can’t be part of the solution, please don’t be part of the problem.
Charles Kahler
Rockingham
