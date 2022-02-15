As I sat at the memorial for Bridgewater College officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, I couldn't help but think of all the controversy over the school resource officer programs in our city schools. Please, if you take nothing away from this tragic event, always remember how many countless lives they saved on Feb. 1, 2022. These officers paid the ultimate sacrifice for the lives of others; honoring an oath they took to protect and serve.
No one should ever be so naive as to think or say, "It will never happen here", because it did. Not only did it happen here, it happened in what many would say was a very unlikely place. Please, support the SRO program in our schools. Tomorrow it could be an SRO that saves the lives of your child or a child you know.
Thank you Officer Painter and CSO Jefferson. We will never forget your selfless heroism.
Martha Kelly
Harrisonburg
