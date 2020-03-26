COVID-19 is impacting people with disabilities and the incredible staff and organizations that support them, yet decisions about who is “essential” are leaving them out.
Direct support professionals help people with disabilities with personal tasks that can’t be done from 6 feet away, yet the personal protective equipment and supplies necessary to protect and quarantine the individuals they serve is scarce.
Organizations, like The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, that provide community-based services are on the brink in this pandemic with forced closures and scrambling to try to find other ways to deliver services. In the coming months, many will be forced to close, leaving families with nowhere to turn.
Please urge Sens. Warner and Kaine and Rep. Cline to support these critical organizations now, or the already limited infrastructure to provide home and community-based services will shrink, regrettably forcing people back into institutions.
Heather Denman
Executive Director
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham
