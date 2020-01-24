Currently, most public schools in the area begin the school day anywhere from 7:45 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. Being a student, it’s clear that a large number of students are late to school every day over things like oversleeping or grabbing a quick breakfast. The consequences for accumulating a certain amount of tardies consist of things like lunch detention and Saturday school.
Students should be permitted a grace period for a certain amount of tardies or school should just begin at a later time to further prevent this. Students would not only be able to focus more in class, but the overall environment wouldn’t feel so cranky or just straight up exhausted. Fewer hours in school would benefit students, as it would teachers.
Marely Cortes
Harrisonburg
Dear Ms. Cortes, what's wrong with going to bed earlier and getting up earlier as that would also eliminate the problems you have cited without adjusting school start times? Have you never heard the sayings:"Early to bed, early to rise makes a person healthy, wealthy, and wise?" or "The early bird gets the worm?". If you haven't, your parents have failed you.
