The state of Arizona is set to resume execution of convicted murderers who have exhausted their appeals. Leftist activists who oppose capital punishment are complaining that some of the condemned are given the option of cyanide gas, because it bears resemblance to the gas chambers used by Nazis in the Holocaust.
This complaint is wrong headed and offensive. The Holocaust was not evil merely because the Nazis should have found a more humane way to execute their victims. The point is that their victims were innocent people.
Holocaust comparisons are generally ill-advised, but since everybody seems to want to make them, perhaps it would be more fair to find similarities between these murderers on death row and the Nazis.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
