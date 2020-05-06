My heart goes out to the city of Staunton with the loss of Statler Brothers legend Harold Reid. Staunton has lost a legend. Not only does Staunton have memories to be thankful for, but all of us citizens of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley do.
The annual Fourth of July celebration at Staunton's Gypsy Hill Park is one of my many memories as a child. This was a major event that my family looked forward to each year. We would leave early for Staunton to set up our lawn chairs in a good spot in the ball field. I had never seen so many chairs together in one outdoor spot.
Staunton has lost a dear legend. I'm sure that Staunton is thankful for and very proud of the Statler Brothers. I'm reminded of these legends whenever I'm in Staunton and see the street sign reading Statler Boulevard.
Jeff Kibler
Luray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.