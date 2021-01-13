The serious constitutional questions raised by our Republican lawmakers about the electoral process in certain states are still valid even after the lawless riot in D.C. on Jan. 6.
Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution states that a state’s election procedure is set “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” According to the Constitution, the legislatures of each state set the rules for the election, not unelected bureaucrats or governors acting unilaterally.
When in Pennsylvania and other states, secretaries of state or elections administrators extended mail-in ballot deadlines or established drop boxes for ballots, they did so without input from their state’s elected representatives. While the Supreme Court decided that Texas does not have standing to sue Pennsylvania for these infractions, they have not ruled whether these actions violated the Constitution. The American people still deserve an answer to this burning question.
Diane Iovanna
Harrisonburg
