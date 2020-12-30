Because of the great harm inflicted by COVID-19 on so many poor and hurting people, the government has again come to the aid of its citizens.
When it comes to wealth, there are at least three levels of people — the rich, those who have just enough to live on, and the poor and hurting. With these relief checks, the rich and those who have enough to live on are given a choice. Should the checks be used for ourselves or should they be forwarded to organizations that are providing relief to the really hurting?
God loves the poor and has instructed us to do the same. This we find from one end of Scriptures to the other. In Leviticus, God instructed the Israelites, “If anyone is poor among your fellow Israelites, do not be hard-hearted or tight-fisted toward them.”
Jesus said, “You should love your neighbor as yourself.” Love is not mere inner emotion; it is justice in action that motivates us to be generous and cheerful givers. As the Scriptures say, "God loves a cheerful givers." Can we do any less?
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
