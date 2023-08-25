This is directed to all Rockingham County supervisors. Did any of you contact the school board or the superintendent as what this will do to the school system, buses and bus drivers? RCPS is already short of teachers and bus drivers. Did you contact the sheriff's department for additional officers and other first responders? Who’s going to pay for all the expenses?
This section is for the developers. Why are you compelled to cover every green space with asphalt or concrete? Don’t say “we want to help people!" The answer is greed. You can say it, anyone with common sense already knows it.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.