I was disappointed with Karen Dean’s letter about President Donald Trump, “Make America Think Again,” Jan. 3. I don’t blame her for not wanting to put a political sign on her property, but she claims to have “read” about his supposedly bad behavior.
Meanwhile, Ms. Dean is enjoying the best economic environment we’ve had in awhile. I see help wanted signs everywhere in the Valley. I suggest anyone who “reads” negative input about our president do more homework before posting such an irresponsible letter.
John Sullivan
Bridgewater
