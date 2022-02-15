Recent DN-R headlines (“Neighbors See Developer, Density As Issues with Simms Pointe Proposal,” Feb. 4, and “Planning Commission Narrowly Supports Simms Pointe Development,” Feb. 10) have announced the latest addition to the endless onslaught of high-density apartments, ugly parking structures and pretty much anything else developers have desired to build in Harrisonburg over the past few decades.
With the full backing of the mayor, Community Development Department, the city Planning Commission, and other pro-development stakeholders, developers have been allowed to freely rip down acres of trees, recontour the natural landscape and erect a hodge-podge of cheap, unattractive structures in the name of the comprehensive plan.
What we are left with is a more polluted, more congested, and less appealing community. It’s time for public officials to stop this madness and focus on improving existing Harrisonburg conditions (Hint: Start with better traffic light synchronization!). Smartgrowth.org offers other examples for city planners to follow.
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
