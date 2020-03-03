Duped by Putin? So fellow Americans, Democrats, you got snookered into working for Putin and the Kremlin haven’t you? The plan Putin and company has (had for a long time) was to “destabilize” America. Get us off balance and pit us one against the other.
Why? When citizens squabble among themselves you don’t see what Putin et al is doing. He could not have envisioned that the House and the Mueller investigation would reap such rewards for the Kremlin and KGB. They just finished doing this to the country of Georgia during their election in an attempt to take over Georgia. What is part two of Putin’s plan? The U.S. media and internet is complicit. Cronkite, KG Kallenborn, Rather, Edward R. Murrow, etc., wouldn’t fall for this but the current TV people aren’t that smart. Are you a Putin surrogate? Stop the madness!
George Lampron Rockingham County
