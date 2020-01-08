Open letter to Commander A.B. Brown, Virginia Department, American Legion, and Vice Commander Jimmy Kilbourne, Southern Region, 29th Infantry Division Association:
Intelligence reveals that within days, if not minutes, of the Democrat-socialists taking their seats in the General Assembly in Richmond today, they will begin their program to purge (1) the landscape of the commonwealth of memorials for war veterans (Virginia Code 15.2-1812), and (2) the history of the sacrifices of the citizen-soldiers who served in the war in defense of Virginia, 1861-1865.
What are you doing to combat this purge? The Democrat-socialists will not stop with the destruction of memorials to the veterans of the 1861-1865 war and the desecration of the memory of their heroic sacrifices. All American military memorials are at risk!
Fellow Virginia veterans: What are you doing to stop this purge?
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
