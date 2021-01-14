Preparing for the unknown is not only a challenge of getting the right things in the right place — it is also a challenge to get monies where needed. In the midst of the unforeseen severity of the COVID pandemic, finger-pointing seems to be the only action some can take.
The vaccine rollout was anticipated months in advance, and governors along with state health officials had adequate time to prepare. Instead, we hear that it was a problem of the federal government and inadequate funding.
It is time for our governor, a medical doctor, to own up to the fact that the seriousness of the pandemic was not appreciated, planning was inadequate, and stop blaming others. It solves nothing. We are in this together. Realign funding priorities, mobilize all trained medical professionals to fill support roles, be leaders in solving the problem and stop blaming others.
Robert Evans
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.