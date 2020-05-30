As efforts around the world continue to intensify in regards to containing the coronavirus, individuals feel its impact more and more everyday. The outbreak of coronavirus has had an exponentially far greater impact than anyone could’ve ever predicted. During times of uncertainty like these, it is crucial that stronger safety precautions be implemented, especially in factories, where workers are responsible for the handling and production of food that is distributed nationwide.
In an article published on May 26, by Ian Munro, Munro cited that amongst Shenandoah Valley poultry workers alone, 317 of them tested positive for coronavirus. While Governor Northam has done a commendable job at responding to the pandemic thus far, I think that he could do a better job at enforcing safety protocols such as mask wearing, social distancing and limiting the number of people working around food, especially if they have been diagnosed with the virus.
Alexis O’Brien
Harrisonburg
