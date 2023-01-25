Over the many decades of the American democracy, we could be secure in the narrative running in our heads that while other countries around the world were vulnerable to becoming authoritarian states, that would not happen in the United States.
After 250 years, the election of Donald J. Trump changed that. Now, we must sadly and tragically recognize that we are no longer exceptional, that we harbor the same fatal flaws as the rest of the world. Flaws that can destroy our precious democracy and put in its place an authoritarian government headed by a strongman.
H. Bishop Dansby
Keezletown
