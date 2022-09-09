President Joe Biden does not have the constitutional authority to “forgive” student loans. However, if this ever becomes a reality, every parent who put their children through college, and every student who put themselves through college, should ask for the government to reimburse them.
In America, a person is considered an adult when they become 18 years old. Many invest in their future by borrowing the money to finance getting a college degree. They are investing in their own future and this contributes to their maturity. If Biden’s “forgiveness” becomes a reality, no one will pay their debt. Instead, they will wait for the government to pay.
The whole idea is ridiculous. A nation that has the tremendous debt we have cannot afford it. This is just another example of President Biden’s effort to bankrupt our nation.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
