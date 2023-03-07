President Biden's loan debt forgiveness plan is wrong in so many ways that it boggles the mind. To name a few, it is unfair, it is immoral and it is outrageously expensive.
What has happened to the old fashion concept of repaying a loan and interest when you have received the goods and services promised by a vendor, which you paid for with the loan?
However, the most outrageous part of the loan forgiveness plan is that it is simply a vote buying scheme for the coming Biden reelection campaign.
In the 1950s when I grew up in the hills of western North Carolina, the going rate for a vote was a pint of moonshine or $5.00. That was then, now it seems that the cost of a vote is $10,000 or $20,000. That is $400 billion for 40 million votes. That is inflation run amuck. But the real beauty for the Biden reelection team is that it costs the campaign nothing. The U.S. Treasury (we the tax payers) will pay the bill. Wow, 40 million votes at no cost for a political campaign.
Is this a great country or what?
Jerry Coulter
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.