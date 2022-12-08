We have elections that freely facilitate letting parents (and all eligible voters!) decide on who our School Board members are. And Harrisonburg spoke clearly about who we want on SB. We affirmed that every student matters. We affirmed that the approach of meeting students where they are because of who they are is the right approach.
One of the clearest messages from the November election was a reminder that it is misinformation driving this performative outrage about the non-discrimination policy, which inclusively supports trans and non-binary students. It is misinformation driving unnecessary lawsuits to handle matters that could easily be discussed in a meeting, something none of the plaintiffs attempted before taking grievances directly to court.
What is necessary is the continued focus and support of this school board and HCPS to the students in our community, and in particular, our LGBTQ students—who are statistically our most vulnerable, and yet, also our most resilient because they have to be. We need to stop relying on their resiliency to save themselves. We as a community need to be committed to these students. This policy is a step towards doing that.
Adam Copeland
Harrisonburg
