On Thursday, Feb. 20, the article on page A7, “Students Push Universities To Stop Investing In Fossil Fuels,” begins with “Students alarmed by climate change are stepping up pressure on universities to pull investments from fossil fuel industries, an effort that is gaining traction at prestigious schools like Georgetown, Harvard and Yale.”
Judging by the parking lots around our high schools and universities in Rockingham County, it is a safe assumption that most of their students drive a gasoline engine automobile to school. To prove their rhetoric the faculty should demand that they dispose of these contributors to global warming.
Dee Layman Bridgewater
