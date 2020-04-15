Dear Editor,
I'm a sixth-grader who is attending J. Frank Hillyard Middle School via online classes. I have a suggestion for the sports section. My family used to argue over who would read the sports section first in the morning. We are Nationals fans and it was always exciting to see the results from the game.
Now that there's no sports going on, I think that every day there should be some school-related topic. For example, history on Monday, reading or cooking skills on Tuesday, science on Wednesday, art, music, and theater and math on Friday. Please include activities for younger children.
I read the letter to the editor by Joel Rankin ("Run More Comic Strips in DN-R," April 9). I would also appreciate more comics. In addition to the comics listed, I would like "Baby Blues."
Thank you for considering my suggestion.
Zachary Trost
Linville
Zachary, this is a very thoughtful, informative, articulate, and respectful letter. Nice job.
