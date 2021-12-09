I have three suggestions for changing names to honor Carlyle Whitelow, whom I knew well. First suggestion, rename Bridgewater College to Carlyle Whitelow College. Second suggestion, rename Nininger Hall Carlyle Whitelow Athletic Complex since he spent so much time at these locations that would seem like a proper thing to do. The last suggestion would be to rename Bridgewater Town Hall in his honor. Robbie Miller would use anybody’s name as long as Turner Ashby High School gets changed.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.