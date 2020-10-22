I have noticed that the term "super-spreader event" is being applied by the media to President Trump and his people. Interestingly, I don't recall that term being applied to the tens of thousands gathered in "peaceful" protests or the looters and burners who have charred sections of Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis.
Charlie Queen
Shenandoah
