“It’s the supply chain” has maintained its status as the get out of jail free card for executives everywhere. The chaos supply chains were subjected to during COVID cannot be overstated; but the continuous blaming of supply chains is masking other significant issues. JIT (just in time) models for corporations will not be going away anytime soon in spite of the voluminous criticism it has received in the aftermath of COVID.
Prior to the pandemic, JIT was viewed as the best means of ensuring a continuously flowing operating system. It provided the necessary resources to each component of a system to ensure the end products were produced on schedule. Executives across multiple industries, not seeing any reason the incur an added expense, did not build resiliency into their supply chains. Rather than taking a strategic outlook towards the future, many of them made the poor decision to avoid improvements in their supply chain. Adding higher levels of redundancy, and using it to create value, would have provided the flexibility they needed when the world experienced lockdown after lockdown.
In the aftermath of COVID, many of the same leaders are making equally disastrous decisions. US companies have amassed one of the largest stockpiles of inventory we can measure. This eats up their cash flow and will eventually push them further towards bankruptcy. Instead of allowing leaders to continuously blame the supply chain 4 poor decision making, they need to be held accountable for it.
Graham Hollander
Stephens City
