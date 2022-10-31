Perhaps the town of Bridgewater should consider offering its current grocery store some incentives to upgrade its facility.
By incentivizing a competitor they may lose twice, creating ill feelings and generating a giant hole on Main Street likely to become an expanded factory.
I will bet it would be cheaper to offer some grant funding, say half of what they were considering offering a new grocery, to keep a good local business healthy and in downtown where many walk to shop.
It pays to keep good relations with those who are loyal.
Kitty Urban
Harrisonburg
