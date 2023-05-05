I am writing this letter in support of Dennis Driver to be the Republican nominee for the fourth district of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. I have known Dennis for many years and have observed his active and balanced public service as a member of the Mt. Crawford Town Council and as its mayor.
In those roles, Dennis Driver has practiced and developed both the knowledge and the skills necessary in governance and understands full well the balance required to protect our valued agricultural heritage while at the same time help lead the county in its evolving state of growth in and around the seven incorporated towns within the county.
Dennis Driver has also diligently served on the MPO board and is acutely aware of the current and future transportation needs of District 4 and Rockingham County. Dennis Driver served on the most recent Rockingham County Capital Improvement Committee that explores potential capital expenditures in infrastructure and services from various county agencies over the next 5 years. This committee goes into great study on needs and expenses of those needs prior to making their recommendations to the County’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.
These and other valued characteristics provide Dennis Driver with the necessary experience to be the next District 4 supervisor. I ask that you join me and lend Dennis Driver your support on May 13 at the Republican Firehouse Primary that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Will Tennis Center in Bridgewater. I have great trust in Dennis Driver to be the best person for the job.
Bill Kyger
Bridgewater
