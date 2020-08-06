As a resident and former employee in Shenandoah County schools for 22 years, I support the renaming of our schools. Schools named for Civil War figures were built during the Jim Crow era. This time period demanded forced segregation in schools, workplaces and public areas. Virginia closed schools rather than desegregate.
History will not be changed through renaming. Those who cherish Civil War figures can continue to do so. We as citizens do not need to continue to endorse discrimination by our schools’ names. As a taxpayer, I believe that schools should be named for their geographical locations or for individuals who endorse the belief that all men are created equal.
Patricia Murphy New Market
